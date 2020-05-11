FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.29.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FGEN. TheStreet lowered shares of FibroGen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of FibroGen from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Get FibroGen alerts:

In other news, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total transaction of $417,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 161,464 shares in the company, valued at $3,741,120.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christine Chung sold 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.98, for a total transaction of $258,637.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 138,269 shares in the company, valued at $6,357,608.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,209 shares of company stock worth $1,109,546. Insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in FibroGen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen stock opened at $36.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 6.77. FibroGen has a 1-year low of $22.65 and a 1-year high of $48.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.59 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.68 and its 200 day moving average is $40.15.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.50). FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 18.34% and a negative net margin of 42.75%. The firm had revenue of $24.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that FibroGen will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.