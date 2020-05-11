Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL) is Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL) by 70.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104,002 shares during the period. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF comprises about 4.8% of Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 6.90% of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF worth $7,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harwood Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC now owns 28,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $474,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 16,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 32,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 9,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 320,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,064,000 after buying an additional 47,424 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FQAL traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $34.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,496. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.68. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $25.64 and a 12-month high of $39.64.

