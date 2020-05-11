Fifth Third Bancorp Has $56.80 Million Holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 380,870 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 92,796 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.07% of Boeing worth $56,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $9,702,310,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Boeing by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,557,559 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,651,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,799,008 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 35,366.3% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,840,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832,137 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Boeing by 190.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,118,742 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,341,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Boeing by 586.4% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 675,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $219,935,000 after purchasing an additional 576,784 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $375.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $158.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $401.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.83.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $3.79 on Monday, hitting $129.65. 14,302,737 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,517,360. Boeing Co has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $391.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.01. The company has a market cap of $72.87 billion, a PE ratio of -21.31 and a beta of 1.45.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post -5.05 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

