Fifth Third Bancorp Has $78.92 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 589,878 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.08% of Honeywell International worth $78,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $134.97. 111,795 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,224,897. The stock has a market cap of $96.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.08 and a 12-month high of $184.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.01.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 33.60% and a net margin of 17.38%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, April 17th. Langenberg & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.38.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

