Fifth Third Bancorp Has $87.42 Million Stock Position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,056,594 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 23,121 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.07% of Nike worth $87,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Nike in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nike in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nike in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nike by 68.9% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nike in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nike stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $91.16. 2,716,375 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,709,326. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $140.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.75. Nike Inc has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $105.62.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. Nike had a return on equity of 51.49% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Nike’s payout ratio is currently 39.36%.

Several analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $102.00 price target on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America raised Nike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Nike from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Nike from $119.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.18.

In related news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $84.63 per share, for a total transaction of $84,630.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,851 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,580.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

