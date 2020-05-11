Fifth Third Bancorp Lowers Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 742,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,774 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $57,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 42,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Hendley & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 45,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 274.4% during the 1st quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 22,919 shares during the period. Finally, MHI Funds LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,404,000. 75.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MRK traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.89. 4,978,851 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,999,159. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.50. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 52.46%. The business had revenue of $12.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,702. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.60.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

