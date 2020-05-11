Fifth Third Bancorp Trims Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,692 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,208 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in 3M were worth $35,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 52.7% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its position in 3M by 211.3% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 68.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

In other 3M news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 7,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.70, for a total transaction of $1,173,837.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,604,971.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total transaction of $311,159.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at $608,873.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,401 shares of company stock valued at $7,236,846. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $146.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,326,768. 3M Co has a one year low of $114.04 and a one year high of $187.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $85.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 50.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MMM. Barclays raised their price objective on 3M from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Gordon Haskett lowered 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.85.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Further Reading: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.