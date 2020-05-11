Fifth Third Bancorp Trims Stock Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 729,502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,853 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 1.3% of Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.07% of Mastercard worth $176,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Iberiabank Corp grew its holdings in Mastercard by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 2,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Watch Point Trust Co grew its holdings in Mastercard by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Watch Point Trust Co now owns 14,729 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,397,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

NYSE:MA traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $281.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,973,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,860,309. Mastercard Inc has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $252.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $283.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Mastercard from $287.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Mastercard from $370.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Guggenheim cut Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Mastercard from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.90.

In other news, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $265.00 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,115. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $319,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,386,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.