First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires 5,203 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,203 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $50.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.94 and a 200 day moving average of $54.79. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $36.03 and a 12-month high of $62.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.