First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys 12,135 Shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 23.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,135 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $3,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PRU. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $536,603,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,671,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,755,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927,927 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at about $48,975,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 622.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 820,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,648,000 after purchasing an additional 706,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,807,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,447,000 after purchasing an additional 279,831 shares during the last quarter. 65.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Shares of PRU opened at $56.96 on Monday. Prudential Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $38.62 and a twelve month high of $103.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.52). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $13.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Prudential Financial Inc will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRU has been the topic of several research reports. DOWLING & PARTN cut Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.71.

In related news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,299 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total transaction of $401,225.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,088.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.17, for a total transaction of $722,994.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,344 shares of company stock worth $8,335,072 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.