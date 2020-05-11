First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys 1,857 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWF. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,540.0% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period.

IWF opened at $176.73 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $128.23 and a 52 week high of $192.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $157.62 and a 200-day moving average of $169.94.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

