First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $1.39 Million Holdings in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,583 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes A GE were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 48.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BHGE stock opened at $15.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Baker Hughes A GE Co has a 12 month low of $20.09 and a 12 month high of $31.26. The company has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.95.

About Baker Hughes A GE

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

