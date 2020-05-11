First Horizon Advisors Inc. Increases Position in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,798 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,469 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in National-Oilwell Varco were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 346,401 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,677,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 265,612 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after buying an additional 21,037 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,811,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,473,296 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $14,482,000 after purchasing an additional 33,203 shares during the period. 95.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National-Oilwell Varco alerts:

In other National-Oilwell Varco news, CFO Jose A. Bayardo acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.47 per share, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,081,485.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Scott K. Duff sold 7,134 shares of National-Oilwell Varco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total transaction of $166,222.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,587 shares in the company, valued at $829,177.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NOV opened at $12.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.21. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $25.81.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 95.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.94%. On average, equities analysts expect that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bernstein Bank began coverage on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Argus lowered shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised National-Oilwell Varco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on National-Oilwell Varco from $21.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.65.

National-Oilwell Varco Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV).

Receive News & Ratings for National-Oilwell Varco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National-Oilwell Varco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.