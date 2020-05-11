First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 168 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $2,325,502,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,264,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,563,444,000 after purchasing an additional 295,467 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,462,119 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,700,167,000 after purchasing an additional 218,275 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,515,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,362,886,000 after purchasing an additional 211,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 861,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,152,433,000 after purchasing an additional 179,524 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOOG. BMO Capital Markets raised Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,580.52.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $1,390.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $947.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,208.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,323.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1,532.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). The business had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,352.66, for a total transaction of $41,932.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,513,626.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 830,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.53, for a total value of $54,403,726.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,578,309 shares of company stock valued at $103,802,735. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

