First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 2,861 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,861 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its position in Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 11,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PM opened at $72.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.56. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.01 and a 1-year high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.38% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $4,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 882,385 shares in the company, valued at $77,208,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,897,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PM shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Panmure Gordon raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.46.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

