First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 4,588 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 30.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,588 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 351.6% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWO stock opened at $187.32 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $129.54 and a twelve month high of $226.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $163.18 and a 200 day moving average of $196.77.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.