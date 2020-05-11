First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 4,850 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 27.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,850 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. CNB Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 13,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 12,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $89.52 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.66. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.27 and a fifty-two week high of $130.16.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

