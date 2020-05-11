First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 4,962 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 34.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,962 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VBK. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 294.1% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000.

VBK stock opened at $181.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.43. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $123.28 and a one year high of $211.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

