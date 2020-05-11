First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 824 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 824 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 127.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 162,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter worth $100,000. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 3.1% in the first quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 29,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1,033.8% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $156.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.66. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a twelve month low of $93.00 and a twelve month high of $215.94.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.70%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Argus raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.36.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 5,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.65, for a total value of $872,394.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,046,721.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

