First Horizon Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,061 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,253,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,098,000 after acquiring an additional 15,998 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Surevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,601,000. Associated Banc Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 66,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,541,000 after buying an additional 9,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital One National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,574,000.

BND opened at $86.95 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.20 and a 200 day moving average of $85.00. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.49 and a fifty-two week high of $89.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.174 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

