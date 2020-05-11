FirstCoin (FRST) 24-Hour Volume Hits $104.00

FirstCoin (CURRENCY:FRST) traded up 32.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. FirstCoin has a total market cap of $38,804.77 and approximately $104.00 worth of FirstCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FirstCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, FirstCoin has traded 36.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FirstCoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00027389 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003205 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00034839 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8,719.40 or 1.00828669 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000588 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00068123 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000658 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000429 BTC.

FirstCoin Profile

FRST is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. FirstCoin’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,207,528 coins. The official website for FirstCoin is firstcoinproject.com. FirstCoin’s official Twitter account is @firstcoin_pro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FirstCoin Coin Trading

FirstCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FirstCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FirstCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FirstCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FirstCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.