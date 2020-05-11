Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Price Target Raised to $129.00 at Barclays

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Barclays from $124.00 to $129.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Fiserv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.73.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded down $2.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $102.46. 2,291,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,188,014. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.23. The company has a market cap of $70.87 billion, a PE ratio of 56.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.84. Fiserv has a twelve month low of $73.50 and a twelve month high of $125.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.99. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total transaction of $3,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 398,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,062,305.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total transaction of $1,003,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 365,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,663,361.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $5,954,400 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $0. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Truewealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.