Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) PT Lowered to $135.00

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $152.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 28.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on FISV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.31.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $104.78 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Fiserv has a 1-year low of $73.50 and a 1-year high of $125.05. The firm has a market cap of $70.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.57, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.84.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 9.62%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fiserv will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total transaction of $1,003,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 365,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,663,361.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $1,871,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 385,537 shares in the company, valued at $36,074,697.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,954,400 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $0. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Truewealth LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

