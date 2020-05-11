Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) PT Raised to $122.00

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $110.00 to $122.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target points to a potential upside of 18.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FISV. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Fiserv from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Fiserv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.31.

FISV traded down $1.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $103.13. 435,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,188,014. Fiserv has a 1 year low of $73.50 and a 1 year high of $125.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.23.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.99. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fiserv will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $1,871,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,074,697.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total value of $3,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 398,233 shares in the company, valued at $49,062,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $5,954,400. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

