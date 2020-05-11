Flash Trading 10.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (FLASH)

Flash (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 11th. Over the last week, Flash has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar. Flash has a market capitalization of $5.81 million and approximately $133.00 worth of Flash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Flash alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011477 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $188.60 or 0.02161704 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00090215 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00174006 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00042069 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000727 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Flash Coin Profile

Flash’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins. Flash’s official Twitter account is @FlashCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Flash is /r/FlashCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flash’s official website is flashcoin.io.

Flash Coin Trading

Flash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Flash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.