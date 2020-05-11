FLETA (FLETA) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $4.49 Million

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 11th. In the last week, FLETA has traded down 5.4% against the dollar. FLETA has a market capitalization of $3.75 million and $4.49 million worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FLETA token can now be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges including DigiFinex and GDAC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FLETA alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011477 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $188.60 or 0.02161704 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00090215 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00174006 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00042069 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000727 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000163 BTC.

FLETA Profile

FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 812,133,160 tokens. FLETA’s official website is fleta.io. FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain. The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLETA’s official message board is medium.com/@fletachain.

FLETA Token Trading

FLETA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and GDAC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FLETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.