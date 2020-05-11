FLIR Systems, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share (NASDAQ:FLIR)

FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks increased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of FLIR Systems in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Ciarmoli now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.28. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for FLIR Systems’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.91 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Raymond James raised shares of FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of FLIR Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Imperial Capital decreased their target price on shares of FLIR Systems from $57.00 to $45.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FLIR opened at $48.09 on Monday. FLIR Systems has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $59.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.27 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.92.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $450.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.49%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in FLIR Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in FLIR Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Bank & Trust grew its position in FLIR Systems by 279.6% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 782 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in FLIR Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in FLIR Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 94.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

