Flowchain Price Down 11.6% This Week (FLC)

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. In the last seven days, Flowchain has traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Flowchain token can currently be purchased for $1.94 or 0.00022445 BTC on major exchanges including IDAX and DigiFinex. Flowchain has a total market cap of $1.45 million and approximately $74,244.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Flowchain

Flowchain (FLC) is a token. It was first traded on September 20th, 2018. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 749,071 tokens. Flowchain’s official website is flowchain.co. Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin.

Buying and Selling Flowchain

Flowchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flowchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flowchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

