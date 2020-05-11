Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) Short Interest Update

Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,850,000 shares, an increase of 79.0% from the April 15th total of 2,710,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Shares of FLS traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,937,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.83. Flowserve has a 12-month low of $18.98 and a 12-month high of $53.98.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.20). Flowserve had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $894.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.95 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Flowserve will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sujeet Chand bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.57 per share, for a total transaction of $43,570.00. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLS. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 2,062.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 141.2% during the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FLS shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Flowserve from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Flowserve in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Flowserve from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer started coverage on Flowserve in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Flowserve from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Flowserve currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.78.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

