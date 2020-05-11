Forsta AP Fonden Acquires New Holdings in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 32,600 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 346.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 64.3% during the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 195.5% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 585 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on STX shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Friday, April 24th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.95.

In related news, SVP Ban Seng Teh sold 499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.79, for a total value of $25,344.21. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,746.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 33,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total transaction of $1,717,161.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,499 shares of company stock valued at $4,993,234 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

STX stock opened at $51.06 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Seagate Technology PLC has a 52 week low of $39.02 and a 52 week high of $64.17.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 62.81%. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.94%.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

