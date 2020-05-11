Forsta AP Fonden Acquires New Position in Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG)

Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 38,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,567,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at about $552,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at about $838,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Park National Corp OH purchased a new position in Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000.

A number of research analysts have commented on WTRG shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

WTRG stock opened at $40.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.12. Essential Utilities Inc has a 52 week low of $30.40 and a 52 week high of $54.52.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $225.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.19 million. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.2343 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

