Forsta AP Fonden Acquires New Stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,100 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PANW. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,849 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 254,365 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $58,822,000 after buying an additional 9,306 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 297.0% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 39,915 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $9,230,000 after buying an additional 29,860 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 19,937 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,610,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 19,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.03, for a total transaction of $4,744,021.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.20, for a total value of $2,330,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 986,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,651,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,050 shares of company stock worth $9,063,422 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PANW. Northland Securities upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Palo Alto Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.31.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $213.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.87 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $176.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 12-month low of $125.47 and a 12-month high of $251.10.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The network technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $816.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.13 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 5.58%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

