Forsta AP Fonden Acquires Shares of 31,600 Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 31,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,556,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Aptiv by 9.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,123,995 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $892,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,680 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Aptiv by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,883,663 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $951,451,000 after purchasing an additional 94,635 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Aptiv by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,972,166 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $567,177,000 after purchasing an additional 590,983 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at $438,811,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Aptiv by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,966,704 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $375,943,000 after purchasing an additional 163,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APTV opened at $68.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.12. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $29.22 and a one year high of $99.04.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on APTV shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Aptiv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Guggenheim lowered shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.91.

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

