Forsta AP Fonden Acquires Shares of 40,200 Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 40,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,027,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 32.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 88,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after purchasing an additional 21,401 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.6% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,642,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,504,000 after purchasing an additional 90,944 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 94.7% in the first quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 4,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 18.8% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 40,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 6,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial stock opened at $62.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $107.59.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($3.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by ($5.92). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corp. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 13.23%.

COF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $93.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $92.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (down previously from $86.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $83.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.11.

In related news, insider Kleber Santos sold 2,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total value of $97,490.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,856.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.