Forsta AP Fonden Buys Shares of 20,800 Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 535 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KEYS opened at $100.69 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.19. The company has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $71.03 and a 52-week high of $110.00.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.28. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KEYS. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised Keysight Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

