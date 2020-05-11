Forsta AP Fonden Buys Shares of 67,300 KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR)

Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 67,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in KKR & Co Inc by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,589,572 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $629,767,000 after acquiring an additional 803,461 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in KKR & Co Inc by 24.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,821,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $441,742,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747,419 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in KKR & Co Inc by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,149,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $354,411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366,210 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in KKR & Co Inc by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,032,479 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $292,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,671 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in KKR & Co Inc by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,900,514 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $172,118,000 after acquiring an additional 53,942 shares during the period. 77.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on KKR & Co Inc in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Cfra raised their price target on KKR & Co Inc from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on KKR & Co Inc from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on KKR & Co Inc from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut KKR & Co Inc from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.71.

In other news, CFO Robert H. Lewin acquired 50,000 shares of KKR & Co Inc stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.38 per share, with a total value of $1,419,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,520. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr acquired 1,250,000 shares of KKR & Co Inc stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KKR opened at $26.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -666.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.10. KKR & Co Inc has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $34.14.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $380.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.47 million. KKR & Co Inc had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 47.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. This is a boost from KKR & Co Inc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. KKR & Co Inc’s payout ratio is 29.94%.

About KKR & Co Inc

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

