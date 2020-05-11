Forsta AP Fonden Buys Shares of 9,500 IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,703,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Truewealth LLC bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

IAC stock opened at $234.87 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $193.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.89. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a fifty-two week low of $124.60 and a fifty-two week high of $278.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 3.68. The firm has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a PE ratio of 213.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.14.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.28). IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura Instinet lowered their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $304.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Nomura raised their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $296.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $227.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $285.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.00.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

