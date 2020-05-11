Forsta AP Fonden Invests $1.67 Million in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,300 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

AKAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.65.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $101.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.20. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.19 and a fifty-two week high of $108.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.65.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $764.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jill A. Greenthal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.41, for a total transaction of $512,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,383,523.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 8,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $832,943.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,142,728.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,411 shares of company stock worth $3,622,196 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

