Forsta AP Fonden Invests $1.67 Million in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 650 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NVR. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in NVR by 264.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Markel Corp raised its stake in NVR by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 8,855 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,750,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new stake in NVR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,004,000. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in NVR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,427,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in NVR by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 440 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVR opened at $3,119.67 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,765.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,512.42. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,043.01 and a 1 year high of $4,071.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.01.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $44.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $45.61 by ($0.65). NVR had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $47.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 154.6 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have commented on NVR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NVR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2,700.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America cut shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3,079.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of NVR from $4,300.00 to $2,950.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. NVR has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,430.17.

In related news, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,030.00, for a total value of $4,030,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,358,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

