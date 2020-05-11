Forsta AP Fonden Invests $1.82 Million in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,816,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter worth about $31,979,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 18.2% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 11.5% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 6.4% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 99,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,510,000 after acquiring an additional 6,026 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 29.5% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 11,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Monday, January 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.14.

In related news, VP Steven W. Tomson sold 3,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.17, for a total value of $647,778.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin D. Williams sold 9,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.35, for a total transaction of $1,581,959.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,367,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,089 shares of company stock worth $2,392,350. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $182.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.48, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $158.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.51. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.64 and a 52 week high of $185.67.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.16. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The company had revenue of $429.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

