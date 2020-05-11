Forsta AP Fonden Invests $1.83 Million in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Steris by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,498,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,049,591,000 after purchasing an additional 161,410 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Steris by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,587,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $546,856,000 after acquiring an additional 774,516 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Steris by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,950,497 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $297,294,000 after acquiring an additional 248,912 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Steris by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,394,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $212,095,000 after acquiring an additional 449,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Steris by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,068,697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $162,891,000 after acquiring an additional 20,636 shares in the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Steris alerts:

Shares of STE stock opened at $148.25 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $140.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.92. Steris PLC has a 52 week low of $105.69 and a 52 week high of $168.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.03. Steris had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $774.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Steris PLC will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

STE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Steris in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Steris from $177.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Steris has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.75.

In related news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 3,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total value of $516,993.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,221,093.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Steris Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

Further Reading: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Steris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.