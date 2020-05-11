Forsta AP Fonden Invests $2.02 Million in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 20,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,023,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 260.9% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 71.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $136.84 on Monday. Fortinet Inc has a 12 month low of $68.87 and a 12 month high of $137.08. The stock has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.95.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.10. Fortinet had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $576.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fortinet Inc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total transaction of $299,461.05. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,168,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,578,655. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $253,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,893 shares in the company, valued at $189,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,954 shares of company stock worth $4,805,465. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on FTNT shares. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Fortinet from $135.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.77.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

