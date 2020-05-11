Forsta AP Fonden Makes New $1.56 Million Investment in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 7,259 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,734 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 9,113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,354,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000.

Get Insulet alerts:

Insulet stock opened at $217.63 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $179.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 2,720.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.70. Insulet Co. has a 12-month low of $98.38 and a 12-month high of $225.89.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Insulet had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $198.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 1,449 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.76, for a total value of $280,758.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,217,970.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Corinne H. Nevinny sold 796 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.54, for a total transaction of $155,649.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,038.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,914 shares of company stock worth $3,101,603 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

PODD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $195.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.00.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.