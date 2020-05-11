Forsta AP Fonden Makes New $1.73 Million Investment in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 19,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ABC. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 392.9% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Dermot Mark Durcan acquired 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.33 per share, with a total value of $100,345.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,717 shares in the company, valued at $499,274.61. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total transaction of $1,686,948.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,731,788.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,529 shares of company stock valued at $2,911,869. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $88.09 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.46. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 12-month low of $72.06 and a 12-month high of $97.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.60.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 48.85%. The company had revenue of $47.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $93.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AmerisourceBergen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.63.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

