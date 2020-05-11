Forsta AP Fonden Makes New Investment in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in FleetCor Technologies by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,386,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,262,015,000 after acquiring an additional 431,872 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in FleetCor Technologies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,420,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $984,199,000 after acquiring an additional 50,686 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in FleetCor Technologies by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,990,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $572,850,000 after acquiring an additional 64,775 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in FleetCor Technologies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,590,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $457,583,000 after acquiring an additional 43,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,331,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $382,293,000 after purchasing an additional 55,647 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Steven Sloan sold 2,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.59, for a total transaction of $954,866.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,390 shares in the company, valued at $3,351,710.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Armando Lins Netto sold 21,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.44, for a total value of $6,810,349.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,766 shares in the company, valued at $17,603,983.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,393 shares of company stock worth $18,138,045 over the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Cfra upped their target price on FleetCor Technologies from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised FleetCor Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on FleetCor Technologies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on FleetCor Technologies from $350.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.85.

FLT opened at $240.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.49. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.51 and a 52 week high of $329.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.43.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.17. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 29.18% and a net margin of 32.37%. The business had revenue of $661.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

