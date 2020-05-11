Forsta AP Fonden Makes New Investment in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 26,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 160,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,624,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Garmin by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,150,292 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $112,223,000 after purchasing an additional 102,136 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Garmin by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,476,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Garmin by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 63,497 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,195,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $572,000. 47.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GRMN opened at $81.34 on Monday. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $61.04 and a 12 month high of $105.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. Garmin had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The business had revenue of $856.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is a boost from Garmin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.24%.

In other Garmin news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.33, for a total transaction of $64,763.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 2,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total transaction of $249,418.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GRMN. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Garmin from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Garmin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.20.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

