Forsta AP Fonden Makes New Investment in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 200,700 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $19,388,000. Walt Disney comprises 0.7% of Forsta AP Fonden’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 11,750.6% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,672 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 19,506 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,071 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,229,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 17,919 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $333,000. Finally, Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 2,604 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.38.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $109.16 on Monday. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.88, a P/E/G ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

