Forsta AP Fonden Purchases Shares of 9,500 Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,500 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,046 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 2,425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 96.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $176.59 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $182.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.53. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.08 and a 1 year high of $281.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.15). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $958.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $933.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MLM shares. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $301.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $336.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.17.

In other news, Director John J. Koraleski acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $174.49 per share, for a total transaction of $174,490.00. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

