Forsta AP Fonden Sells 37,450 Shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)

Forsta AP Fonden lowered its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 73.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 37,450 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 67.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Muzinich & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 132.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $223.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $221.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.33.

NYSE AVB opened at $163.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $154.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.57. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 1 year low of $118.17 and a 1 year high of $229.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19. The company had revenue of $547.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.58 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

