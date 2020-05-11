Forsta AP Fonden Sells 52,400 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Forsta AP Fonden lowered its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 37.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 52,400 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WU. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Western Union during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of The Western Union by 198.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,646 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Western Union during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Western Union during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in The Western Union by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,777 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of The Western Union stock opened at $19.93 on Monday. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $17.39 and a 12 month high of $28.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.38. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.89.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,692.22% and a net margin of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WU shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of The Western Union in a report on Monday, January 20th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on The Western Union from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on The Western Union from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of The Western Union in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The Western Union has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.71.

In related news, Director Jan Siegmund acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.21 per share, with a total value of $262,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $262,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

